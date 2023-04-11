MP: State minister Vishvas Sarang tours his Narela constituency after public complains about 'lethargic' civic body

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on public complaints regarding 'lethargic' attitude of BMC, MP Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang visited his Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency to review development work on Tuesday. A team of officials specially of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration also joined him.

Minister has started taking public feedback of ongoing development work. Similarly, minister will redress the public problems which officials have not taken up so far.

Previously too, Sarang had sought public feedback on development works and pulled up officials over malpractices in connection with Concrete Cement Road thickness.

Notably, Sarang received several public complaints regarding the 'lethargic' attitude of BMC officials.