 MP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such Incident In A Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such Incident In A Week

MP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such Incident In A Week

However, accused SDM Aswan Ram Chiravan said he could not bend down because of injuries in the legs, so his colleague helped her wear shoes after a programme.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was dismissed on Thursday morning, a few hours after visuals showing-- a woman employee tying his shoe laces, went viral on social media.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued the dismissal orders, stating that women's respect is paramount in his government.

However, accused SDM Aswan Ram Chiravan said he could not bend down because of injuries in the legs, so his colleague helped her wear shoes after a programme.

Read Also
MP: Sardar Patel's Statue Vandalised, Uprooted In Ujjain; Violent Bhim Army Demands Baba Ambedkar's...
article-image

The second such incident in a week

Notably, this is second such incident in a week and the third in this month where an SDM was dismissed for wrongful behavior. On Tuesday, Bandhavgarh SDM was suspended after a viral video showed two youths being badly thrashed in his presence for allegedly overtaking his car.

Similarly, on January 3, CM Yadav removed Shajapur SDM after he snapped at protesting truck drivers, asking, "Tumhari aukat kya hai."

Read Also
MP: 'Tumhari Aukat Kya Hai?', Shajapur Collector Snaps At Protesting Truck Drivers, Apologises Later...
article-image
Read Also
Indore: Leopard Cub Spotted In Gandhi Nagar, Video Captured By Residents Surface
article-image

The incident is said to be of January 22, however the picture went viral on Thursday, causing a stir in the local administration. The female employee tying the officer's shoe laces is said to be the departmental clerk of the SDM.

The incident took place during a programme organised at Singrauli's Chitrangi Excellent School to celebrate the consecration of Lord Ram. Minister of State Radha Singh also attended the event .

Read Also
MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2
article-image

SDM giving clarifications said he received injuries during ex-cm event

While giving clarification, Chitrangi SDM Aswan Ram Chiravan said that during assembly elections, he had a meeting held with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bagdari, where he accidently fell down. His both legs were seriously injured, and because of which he still cannot walk properly.

He said that there was a programme of Minister of State Radha Singh during the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 and he had to follow his protocol. During the puja, he opened the shoes and after the puja, he had to wear the shoes but was unable to bend down to tie the laces, so a mother-like woman helped him.

“I have not misused any position”, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such...

MP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such...

MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2

MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2

MP Board Exam: Class 5th, 8th Students To Get Only One Attempt To Clear Supplementary Exam

MP Board Exam: Class 5th, 8th Students To Get Only One Attempt To Clear Supplementary Exam

Gwalior Airport Terminal To Be Ready By Jan 31 Or First Week Of Feb: Union Minister Jyotiraditya...

Gwalior Airport Terminal To Be Ready By Jan 31 Or First Week Of Feb: Union Minister Jyotiraditya...

MP: Balaghat Man Who Lost Way 15 Years Ago In Nagpur Returns Home

MP: Balaghat Man Who Lost Way 15 Years Ago In Nagpur Returns Home