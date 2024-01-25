MP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such Incident In A Week

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was dismissed on Thursday morning, a few hours after visuals showing-- a woman employee tying his shoe laces, went viral on social media.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued the dismissal orders, stating that women's respect is paramount in his government.

However, accused SDM Aswan Ram Chiravan said he could not bend down because of injuries in the legs, so his colleague helped her wear shoes after a programme.



The second such incident in a week

Notably, this is second such incident in a week and the third in this month where an SDM was dismissed for wrongful behavior. On Tuesday, Bandhavgarh SDM was suspended after a viral video showed two youths being badly thrashed in his presence for allegedly overtaking his car.

Similarly, on January 3, CM Yadav removed Shajapur SDM after he snapped at protesting truck drivers, asking, "Tumhari aukat kya hai."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident is said to be of January 22, however the picture went viral on Thursday, causing a stir in the local administration. The female employee tying the officer's shoe laces is said to be the departmental clerk of the SDM.

The incident took place during a programme organised at Singrauli's Chitrangi Excellent School to celebrate the consecration of Lord Ram. Minister of State Radha Singh also attended the event .

SDM giving clarifications said he received injuries during ex-cm event

While giving clarification, Chitrangi SDM Aswan Ram Chiravan said that during assembly elections, he had a meeting held with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bagdari, where he accidently fell down. His both legs were seriously injured, and because of which he still cannot walk properly.

He said that there was a programme of Minister of State Radha Singh during the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 and he had to follow his protocol. During the puja, he opened the shoes and after the puja, he had to wear the shoes but was unable to bend down to tie the laces, so a mother-like woman helped him.

“I have not misused any position”, he added.