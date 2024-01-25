MP: Sardar Patel's Statue Vandalised, Uprooted In Ujjain; Violent Bhim Army Demands Baba Ambedkar's Idol (WATCH) | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A huge ruckus broke out between two communities over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue at a bus stand in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. It all started on Thursday morning, when a violent mob vandalised the statue of Sardar Patel and uprooted it by a tractor, demanding the installation of Dr. BR Ambedkar at that spot.

Ujjain collector reached the spot and the situation is currently under control. Makdon police station in-charge Bhim Singh Deora has been suspended on allegations of negligence.

Hundreds of people, including women, gathered at the bus stand and started pelting stones on Sardar Patel's statue. Shops and houses were also vandalised. Sub inspector Lalchand Sharma was injured in the ruckus and now is undergoing treatment.

FP Photo

The incident has been captured in a video, which is now going viral on social media.

According to information, the matter took place at Mandi Gate in village Makdon in Ujjain district. The uproar escalated due to a dispute between the Bhim Army and the Patidar community. It is being said that the Bhim Army wanted a statue of Dr. Ambedkar to be installed at the place, but the people of the Patidar community wanted the statue of Sardar Vallabh Patel. Later, on Wednesday night, unknown people installed the statue of Sardar Patel in front of Mandi Gate.

Statue installed on disputed land

After being informed about Sardar Patel’s statue, people of the Bhim Army community broke it with a tractor. However, the Panchayat has taken the matter into consideration. Considering the seriousness of the incident, Additional SP Nitesh Bhargava reached the spot with heavy police force and was rushed from Tarana and Ujjain to the spot of the incident.

As per the villagers, the land between wards 2, 8, and 9 is disputed, and a large number of Ambedkar followers live in the area. Hence, they wanted to install the statue of Dr. Ambedkar. In the last two elections, the BJP has announced plans to install the statue of Sardar Patel at the disputed site.

FP Photo

Sardar Patel’s run down by tractor

A new bus stand has been named after Dr. Ambedkar for the community, but they still wanted Dr. Ambedkar’s statue. On Wednesday night, some youth installed the statue of Sardar Patel, after which the controversy increased.

People were so angry with the installation of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that the statue was broken with a tractor. The angered people also vandalized the shops and houses. They also set vehicles on fire, after which police rushed to the spot and took the matter under control.