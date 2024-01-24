MP: Man Falls To Death While Taking Selfie In Mandu

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man died after falling into Kakra Kho gorge in Mandu while attempting to take a selfie on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Singh Lodhi, a resident of Khajrana, Indore. He visited the spot with friends Shubham Pal, Idris and Shehzad to offer prayer at Dargah and explore Mandu.

The mishap occurred when Dinesh, attempting to capture a selfie, slipped, leading to a fall into the gorge. His companions immediately raised an alarm, prompting a swift response from the police. Rescue efforts commenced, but the daunting depth of the ditch, exceeding 1,000 feet, posed a significant challenge.

Despite the police's prompt response, the retrieval of the body proved difficult due to the depth.

Kakra Kho, known for its scenic beauty, especially during the rainy season, has become a year-round attraction. The administration has implemented security measures to ensure the safety of visitors, however, the railing at the spot of the accident was damaged, allowing the man to reach the gorge's edge.

SDOP Monica Singh and local authorities are coordinating with the SDRF and villagers to retrieve the body.

Body discovered near farm

Dhar: A body was found near a farm in Anand Nagar, Dhar, on Wednesday. The body was identified as Ravi from Brahrakudi by the Kotwali police using his mobile phone.

Ravi, who left for the market on Tuesday, went missing, prompting a subsequent search. The police conducted on-site procedures and shifted the body to the district hospital. Ravi’s family members were informed.

The body has undergone embalming for legal procedures and a post-mortem report will aid in determining the cause of death. Despite no visible injuries, police in-charge Kamlesh Sharma affirmed an ongoing investigation, including family interviews, shedding light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Ravi's demise.