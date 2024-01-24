MP: Father Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter In Sagar

Representational photo | File

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A father accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Sagar has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined by the court on Wednesday.

According to the media spokesperson for the prosecution, the victim's mother filed a complaint at the police station on January 6, 2023. The complaint revealed that about a year ago, a dispute arose between her and the accused, leading her to leave Indore with her children.

Subsequently, the accused came to Indore and had a conflict with her there. He then took both her children with him, leaving her alone. About six months later, the daughter called her mother, where stated that she should be taken away from there as she did not want to stay with the accused.

Subsequently, the mother summoned both of her children to her place, where the victim revealed that the accused father was engaging in inappropriate activities with her during nighttime at home. Due to the stigma associated with such incidents, she had not disclosed this information to anyone. The police registered a case against the accused, including charges of sexual assault, based on the complaint. The accused was arrested, and a charge sheet was submitted after completing the investigation.