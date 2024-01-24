 MP: Newly-wed Couple Surprises Municipal Office Employees In Guna
Soon after the traditional ceremonies, the couple, accompanied by their families, reached the municipal office for the registration of their marriage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-wed couple in Guna stunned everyone as they arrived at the municipal office dressed in their wedding attire. The couple, Annie Jain of BG Road, Guna and Jatin Mau of Vapi, Surat got married on Tuesday and decided to promptly register the marriage at the municipal office on the same day.

The wedding festivities spanned two days, culminating in the Phere and Varmala ceremonies on Tuesday afternoon at a local hotel in Guna. Soon after the traditional ceremonies, the couple, accompanied by their families, reached the municipal office for the registration of their marriage.

The sight of a bride and groom in the municipal office raised eyebrows, but the reason soon became clear to everyone. They submitted all the necessary documents for marriage registration and the municipal employees quickly completed the proceedings.

Municipal president representative Arvind Gupta was present to oversee the proceedings and also wished them a joyous married life ahead. The registration process included document verification, signing of necessary forms and obtaining the signatures of their parents where required.

The move to register their marriage immediately after the ceremonies left many at the office surprised.

article-image

