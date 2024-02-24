MP Shocker: Jabalpur Tehsildar Slaps Woman Who Went To Get Her Ration Card

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of misconduct by a state government employee has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, where a revenue officer (tehsildar) allegedly slapped a woman who had gone to apply for her ration card.

The woman, along with her husband, approached the local police station and lodged a complaint against the Tehsildar, accusing him of physical assault and misconduct.

The accused revenue officer has been identified as Ravindra Patel. The victimised woman Subbo Barman, along with her husband Balakishan Barman, and their two children, had gone to the tehsil office in Jabalpur to understand and the process of obtaining a ration card. However, after waiting for several hours, the woman had a heated argument with the Tehsildar.

The tehsildar lost his calm and allegedly slapped the woman.

Notably, this incident comes in the wake of another altercation involving Deputy Tehsildar Kalyan Singh in Madhya Pradesh. The video showed him chasing away the people who had been waiting in a line for the ration card. The clip later went viral on social media.

The local authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter, promising appropriate action against the accused Tehsildar if he is found guilty.