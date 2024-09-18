MP September 18 Weather Update: State Receives 10% More Rain; Orange Alert In Bhind, Morena; More Dam Gates Opened

MP September 18 Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Bhind, Morena; More Dam Gates Opened | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior and Bhind woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday morning. A strong weather system affecting eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, and Sagar, has moved away, leaving behind a mix of light rain and sunshine. The weather is expected to remain this way until a new system becomes active.

The meteorological department predicts heavy rain in Morena, Sheopur, and Shivpuri on Wednesday. So far, the state has received 41 inches of rainfall, which is about 10% more than the normal average. Mandla, Seoni, and Sheopur have recorded over 50 inches of rain.

Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur. Hence, an "orange" alert is in place for these districts.

Bright Sunshine Expected

Bright sunshine is expected in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Anuppur.

Light Rain with Thunderstorms

Light rain with thunderstorms may occur in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and other districts.

Meteorologist V.S. Yadav explained that the rains were due to a low-pressure area and a monsoon trough. With the weather system moving away, the intensity of rainfall will reduce.

More dam gates opened

In Gwalior, the Tighra Dam's gates have been opened by 2.5 feet, releasing 9,000 cusecs of water, causing the Sank River to overflow. Villages near the river, including Tighra, Kaitha, Talpura, Mahidpur, Prithvipur, Kulaith, Agra Bhatpura, Dugnavli, and Tilghana, are on high alert. Light rain also occurred in Tikamgarh.

Due to the recent rains, several dams and reservoirs in the state are now overflowing. On Tuesday, two gates of the Bawanthadi Dam in Balaghat were opened to release water. Water levels have also risen in major reservoirs like Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Madikheda, Kerwa, Kaliyasot, Kolar, Bhadbhada, Tawa, Bargi, Mohanpura, Halali, and others.

Rain Records

On Tuesday, more than 24 districts in Madhya Pradesh saw rainfall. The heaviest downpour was in Rewa, which recorded 4 inches of rain in just 9 hours, forcing the cancellation of the Chief Minister's program, which was then held virtually. Bhopal also saw a significant downpour in the evening.

Sidhi recorded 3 inches, Satna 2 inches, Sagar 1.25 inches, Mandla 1 inch, and Gwalior and Narsinghpur saw 0.75 inches of rain. Jabalpur, Damoh, and nearby areas received around half an inch of rain.

Rain continued through the night in Dhar, Guna, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Khajuraho, Seoni, Tikamgarh, Umaria, and Balaghat.