MP: Scindia says 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will have no impact in MP polls; Congress reminds win in Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will not have any impact in upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia made this remark during a visit to Bhopal to attend the core committee meeting of the state unit party on Tuesday. However, he left the party headquarters before the meeting resumed.

Scindia came to Bhopal and met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday evening, he was supposed to attend the core committee meeting on Tuesday at party headquarters. However, he returned to New Delhi even before the meeting could resume.

While talking to the press during the visit to the party headquarters, Scindia said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact in the 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh. The lotus will bloom in 2023 in MP."

Scindia's sudden return from BJP headquarters and not attending the core committee meeting fueled speculation in the political gallery. However, the party clarified that he returned from the office and did not attend the meeting because of high fever.

Meanwhile, reacting to Scindia's remarks on Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh hit back at him saying that Rahul Gandhi's impact has already shown, not only in Madhya Pradesh but in the entire country.

K.K. Mishra, head of media cell in Madhya Pradesh Congress, said, "Scindia ji said Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact in Madhya Pradesh, but I would like to remind him that the Congress has won Gwalior mayoral seat. After 57 years, we won the mayoral seat in Gwalior and when your family was in the Congress, then only five-six councilors could win. What is the reason?"

Congress' pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20 at Burhanpur district, for which the state party unit has organised as many as 17 sub-yatras from across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) led by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has held back-to-back meetings with senior party leaders to review the preparation for welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. Nath has also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan two days back regarding the same.