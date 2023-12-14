MP: SBI ATM Found Broken In Morena, ₹22 Lakh Missing

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants broke open an ATM machine using a gas cutter and stole nearly Rs 22 lakh in Morena on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light when the shutter of the SBI ATM was found open in the morning by a vehicle that came to deposit money. The locals immediately informed the police about the theft, leading to the initiation of a police investigation.

According to the police, the criminals targeted an ATM near Devi Temple Road, Ambadkar School, in Sabalgarh. Upon inspecting the crime scene, it was revealed that the miscreants used a gas cutter to cut the chest of the ATM machine and stole the entire cash stored inside. The police, upon receiving the information, immediately contacted bank officials and began examining the CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas to trace the unidentified thieves.

The ATM machine, containing around 22 lakhs, was completely damaged during the theft. Bank officials, when questioned about the incident, did not provide satisfactory answers. In response, the police are now working on identifying the culprits by checking the CCTV footage from nearby locations.

Inspector Ramnaresh Yadav stated that the thieves executed the crime by cutting the ATM chest with a gas cutter late on Wednesday night. The police are focusing on analyzing CCTV footage to identify the criminals and are actively working to apprehend them.