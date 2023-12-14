 MP: SBI ATM Found Broken In Morena, ₹22 Lakh Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: SBI ATM Found Broken In Morena, ₹22 Lakh Missing

MP: SBI ATM Found Broken In Morena, ₹22 Lakh Missing

In response, the police are now working on identifying the culprits by checking the CCTV footage from nearby locations.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants broke open an ATM machine using a gas cutter and stole nearly Rs 22 lakh in Morena on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light when the shutter of the SBI ATM was found open in the morning by a vehicle that came to deposit money. The locals immediately informed the police about the theft, leading to the initiation of a police investigation.

Read Also
Indore: 17-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Mother Refuses To Give Mobile Phone
article-image

According to the police, the criminals targeted an ATM near Devi Temple Road, Ambadkar School, in Sabalgarh. Upon inspecting the crime scene, it was revealed that the miscreants used a gas cutter to cut the chest of the ATM machine and stole the entire cash stored inside. The police, upon receiving the information, immediately contacted bank officials and began examining the CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas to trace the unidentified thieves.

The ATM machine, containing around 22 lakhs, was completely damaged during the theft. Bank officials, when questioned about the incident, did not provide satisfactory answers. In response, the police are now working on identifying the culprits by checking the CCTV footage from nearby locations.

Inspector Ramnaresh Yadav stated that the thieves executed the crime by cutting the ATM chest with a gas cutter late on Wednesday night. The police are focusing on analyzing CCTV footage to identify the criminals and are actively working to apprehend them.

Read Also
MP: Ban On Illegal Meat Shops In Madhya Pradesh, Drive Starts From CM’s Hometown Ujjain
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP’s Arogyam Primary Health Centre Gives Ray Of Hope, Bags First Spot For Providing Best Medical...

MP’s Arogyam Primary Health Centre Gives Ray Of Hope, Bags First Spot For Providing Best Medical...

MP: 'Politics Of Hatred,' Congress MLA Arif Masood On CM Yadav's Decision To Restrict Loudspeakers...

MP: 'Politics Of Hatred,' Congress MLA Arif Masood On CM Yadav's Decision To Restrict Loudspeakers...

MP: ‘Finding Reasons To Create Conflict,’ Says Kamal Nath On CM’s Decision To Ban Open Meat...

MP: ‘Finding Reasons To Create Conflict,’ Says Kamal Nath On CM’s Decision To Ban Open Meat...

MP Weather Update: Mercury Continues To Dip; Rajgarh Records Coldest Night

MP Weather Update: Mercury Continues To Dip; Rajgarh Records Coldest Night

Madhya Pradesh Man Gifts Revealing Dress To 'Bhabhi', Forces Her To Wear Late Night; Beats Her After...

Madhya Pradesh Man Gifts Revealing Dress To 'Bhabhi', Forces Her To Wear Late Night; Beats Her After...