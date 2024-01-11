 MP: Samosa Vendor's 'Thela' Crushed Into Pieces As Part Of Jabalpur Civic Body's Anti-Encroachment Drive ; Would Sell 4 Samosas @ Rs 10 To Feed Family (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Samosa Vendor's 'Thela' Crushed Into Pieces As Part Of Jabalpur Civic Body's Anti-Encroachment Drive ; Would Sell 4 Samosas @ Rs 10 To Feed Family (WATCH)

MP: Samosa Vendor's 'Thela' Crushed Into Pieces As Part Of Jabalpur Civic Body's Anti-Encroachment Drive ; Would Sell 4 Samosas @ Rs 10 To Feed Family (WATCH)

He assured that discussions would be held with both the municipal task force and the affected parties to explore potential resolutions and compensation.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur municipal authorities allegedly crushed a handcart of a street vendor in middle of the road as part of the anti-encroachment drive. The officials ran the JCB machine on the poor vendor's cart-- the only source of his income, despite the locals' request to spare it.

The vendor would sell four samosas at only Rs 10 to feed his family.

The video of the incident is going viral on the social media, showing the poor street vendor's thela or hand cart being trampled on by the JCB machine amid a large crowd.

Read Also
Swachh Survekshan 2023: 7 Reasons For Indore's 7th Stunning Win
article-image

The cart belonged to the Sahu family and was managed by Aman Sahu, Ankit Sahu, and Abhiraj Sahu. On January 10, as the municipal task force targeted the Kotwali area for an anti-encroachment operation, the vendor, fearing the confiscation of their cart, took it within a nearby colony.

However, the situation took a distressing turn when the municipal task force tracked them down, forcefully brought the cart onto the road, and broke it using a JCB machine. The local residents requested them to not break it. Also, the family members pleaded for mercy, but their appeals were ignored.

Read Also
MP: Posing As Employees Of Shaadi.Com, Cyber Crooks Dupe 80-Year-Old Man Looking To Remarry
article-image
Read Also
Indore Retains No.1 Swachh Ranking For 7th Time; Bhopal Jumps To 5th Spot; MP Slips To 2nd Cleanest...
article-image

Shockingly, the municipal authorities, in collaboration with the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC), responded by filing obstruction charges against the street vendor's family, resulting in the arrest of three family members.

Notably, the Kotwali area hosts several small-scale entrepreneurs who run such businesses to sustain their families. Local residents voiced their opposition during the crackdown, urging authorities to consider alternatives. However, municipal employees appeared unmoved.

Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu acknowledged the ongoing anti-encroachment measures but emphasized the need for a fair and just approach. He assured that discussions would be held with both the municipal task force and the affected parties to explore potential resolutions and compensation.

Read Also
Bhopal: 10% Students Pursuing Medical Degree In Hindi In MP; Deputy CM Shukla Reviews Hindi Language...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Samosa Vendor's 'Thela' Crushed Into Pieces As Part Of Jabalpur Civic Body's Anti-Encroachment...

MP: Samosa Vendor's 'Thela' Crushed Into Pieces As Part Of Jabalpur Civic Body's Anti-Encroachment...

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Municipal Staff Join Hands With NGOs To Make Bhopal 5th Cleanest; Shivraj's...

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Municipal Staff Join Hands With NGOs To Make Bhopal 5th Cleanest; Shivraj's...

Swachh Survekshan 2023: MP CM Yadav Lauds Indore For 7th Win; Mayor Bhargava Dedicates Award To Lord...

Swachh Survekshan 2023: MP CM Yadav Lauds Indore For 7th Win; Mayor Bhargava Dedicates Award To Lord...

Bhopal: 10% Students Pursuing Medical Degree In Hindi In MP; Deputy CM Shukla Reviews Hindi Language...

Bhopal: 10% Students Pursuing Medical Degree In Hindi In MP; Deputy CM Shukla Reviews Hindi Language...

Road Safety Campaign In Chhatarpur: Mute Animals Get Radioactive Collars To Prevent Accidents

Road Safety Campaign In Chhatarpur: Mute Animals Get Radioactive Collars To Prevent Accidents