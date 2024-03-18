MP: Robbers Who Looted Bengaluru Jewellery Store Caught At Gwalior Railway Station

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four robbers, suspected of looting a jewellery showroom in Bengaluru, were arrested at Gwalior railway station on Monday, in a joint operation between the Gwalior police and the Bengaluru Crime Branch.

As soon as the fleeing robbers alighted Karnataka Express at Gwalior railway station, a team of cops nabbed them.

According to the information, the suspects were involved in a robbery incident at Laxmi Jewellers in the Deva Nagar area of Bengaluru on March 14.

During the robbery, they shot at two employees. One of the suspects got injured when the employee fired back in self-defense, but despite the injury, the suspects managed to flee. They escaped in a truck and then boarded the Karnataka Express and left for Gwalior.

Notably, the Bengaluru police were already in search of them.

Meanwhile, Gwalior police also received information about the suspects' arrival by train. They set up a trap and arrested the suspects outside the station. The injured suspect was admitted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Additional SP Shiyaz M said that all the suspects belong to the notorious Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. One of their friends used to work in installing tiles in Bengaluru, who lured these miscreants to rob Laxmi Jewellers, promising a substantial amount.

As per the plan, they reached there and carried out a robbery with a rented motorcycle. Suraj Tomar was shot in the neck. Bunty alias Pradeep Sharma, Radha Raman Sharma, and Kanha Sharma have been arrested in this case. Vikas Sharma is absconding.