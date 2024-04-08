MP: Rahul Gandhi To Stay Overnight In Shahdol As Bad Weather Grounds Helicopter

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, will spend the night in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh since bad weather prevented his chopper from taking off, a party official said on Monday.

In support of his party's Lok Sabha campaign, Gandhi addressed two gatherings in Mandla and Shahdol, where elections are scheduled for April 26.

"His helicopter could not take off due to bad weather in Shahdol. Gandhi was supposed to fly to Jabalpur from where he was to leave for Delhi," MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said.

"Now, he will stay overnight in a hotel in Shahdol and leave at 6am on Tuesday," Patwari informed.

Notably, Gandhi exuded confidence about winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and announced a party-led government will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually into bank accounts of women belonging to SC, ST, and backward categories.

Reaching out to tribals in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said they are the original owners of the land and bemoaned that no individual from the community is among promoters of the top 200 companies in the country or part of their senior management.

Guaranteed apprenticeships to unemployed youths

Addressing a rally at Dhanora in Seoni district, part of the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency which will vote in the first phase on April 19, he assured to provide guaranteed apprenticeships to unemployed youths if the Congress formed the next government at the Centre.