MP: Panels Showcasing Textile Craft Damaged, Samples Stolen From Polytechnic Square To CM House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The huge wood and glass panels displaying samples of the traditional textile crafts of the state that were installed on the road from Polytechnic Square to the Chief Minister’s residence are in a pathetic condition. The panels were part of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) project for the beautification of the road executed at Rs 15 lakh about five years ago.

A total of six panels were installed—four on the side of Manas Bhavan and AIR, and two on the opposite side. The idea was to introduce the people to the heritage of the state. However, when going towards the CM House, the first panel on the Manas Bhavan-side displayed samples of the zari-zardozi work of Bhopal. Some of its lights are broken and the glass panel has numerous holes.

The second panel displayed 18 items with zari-zardozi embroidery work. The glass of the panel has been smashed and six of the displayed items are missing, apparently stolen. The government has declared zari-zardozi art work under One District One Product (ODOP). Lights on the third panel on the same side are non-functional and again, some samples are missing.

As for the fourth panel, it is almost gone—no glass, no lights, no samples, nothing. Coming to the other side of the road, the first panel on the side of the Polytechnic building displayed a Chanderi sari. Stickers have been pasted on the glass, lights have been removed and half of the panel is covered by the fallen branches of a tree. The second panel on the same side, encasing a Maheshwari sari, has cracks on the glass.

Huzur Nand Chaudhari, an urban architect, who had designed and executed the project said that everything needs regular maintenance. “Of course, the authorities are to be blamed but so are the people. They should be aware and should ensure that the pride of their city is safe and is regularly maintained,” he said.

A shopkeeper who runs a Sanchi Parlour on the road said that when the panels were installed, they became a centre of attraction. “They were very attractive and caught the eyes of the passers-by. They became selfie points,” she added.