MP: Out For 'Kartik Snan', 2 Young Girls Drown In Datia River

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman lost their lives during the 'Kartik Snan' in Anguri Nadi in Datia on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the morning, around 6:30 AM, approximately 200 women from Bhagor village gathered for a ritualistic bath in the river.

The deceased identified as Sakshi (13) was lost in worshiping a statue of Lord Krishna when the tragedy struck, and then the other named Komesh Yadav (21) rushed to save Sakshi, but unfortunately both of them were taken away with a heavy in the river.

Muskan Yadav, Komesh's sister-in-law, recounted that after performing the rituals, was near the riverbank when they noticed Sakshi struggling in the water. She rushed to save the girl but unfortunately they were carried away by the strong flow of water.

One of the Local resident Gautam Yadav, who was working in a nearby field, ran towards the scene as soon as he heard cries for help. He described the exact sight of two females, who were unable to be saved despite all the efforts.

According to Vaibhav Gupta, who is the officer in charge, the women were lost in worshiping a statue of Lord Krishna when the tragedy struck. Around 9 AM, Sakshi (13) went into the river for a bath and was swept away by the strong current. In an attempt to rescue her, 2-3 women also entered the water, including Komesh Yadav (21), who met the same fate. The remaining women were safely rescued by the villagers.

The police has sent them for post-mortem to the district hospital. Under the Sambal scheme, the tehsildar has announced an amount of 4 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased.