MP Open Board uses biometric attendance in entrance exams for Excellence School

BHOPAL: In a first, Madhya Pradesh State Open School has conducted entrance examination for Excellence School through biometric system. As a pilot project, class IX students aspiring to take admission in Excellence School registered their exam attendance through biometrics.

“MP State Open School has organized entry exams for the excellence school. State Open School Education Board has got a whole chain of trained teachers besides having a state-of-the-art system to conduct examinations,” said director of MP Open School, PR Tiwari.

The biometric attendance machine is handy and can be taken to students to mark their attendance, he explained. The infrastructure of State Open Board is present across the state besides having experienced staff members to handle the tests and its results.

“The open school board is also prospecting to organise more entry tests for other institutions also. Such activities can make the open board a financially independent entity,” added Tiwari.

Sources indicated that open board may place proposal before various educational institutions to conduct their entrance tests. It is also planning to conduct recruitment tests.

Though Tiwari refused to comment on organizing recruitments tests in future but added that the Open School Board can ensure transparent and online examination system for any activity.

At present the open school board that comes under the School Education Department, conducts examinations for students who could not pass class X and XII state board examinations and reappear in state government sponsored scheme- Ruk Jana Nahi.

Open board holds examinations twice a year for the students appearing under Ruk Jana Nahi scheme. Most of the process of open board is conducted online. It has developed a system in which valuation of answer copies is also done online.

The answer copies are scanned, sent to the teacher, marks are updated online- ensuring more transparency.