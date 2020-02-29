Madhya Pradesh: Higher education department instructs college principals to keep an eye on PSC selected assistant professors

BHOPAL: Higher education department has issued instructions to principals of all colleges reminding them of strict code of discipline for the probationers who have joined recently.

HED has reminded the principals that if the newly appointed assistant professors, librarians and sports officer do not adhere to disciplinary code, their services could be terminated.

“The objective of new postings is to provide quality education and raise standards of research and education,” said the letter sent to all principals. Improvement should be apparent, said the letter.

HED is empowered to terminate the services of probationers who violate the disciplinary conduct even without conducting departmental inquiry. Principals have been instructed to keep a keen eye and monitor all activities of the newly selected staff members.

Principals across the state have been instructed to submit a quarterly report on new joinees on various criteria. These assistant professors, librarians and sports officers will be judged on various standards like their teaching ability, discharging other duties besides teaching, team qualities and others.

HED has clarified that recommendation for transfer posting also falls under misconduct. During probation period, college principals will also evaluate newly joined staff members’ command over the subject they had been selected for.

The quarterly report of principals will be sent to the commissioner through additional directors of the region.

About 2,700 assistant professors, librarians and sports officers were selected through the PSC and were given postings after a long time and protests.