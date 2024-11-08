MP November 8 Weather Update: Cold Wave Hits State; Temperature Drops Across

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of November, temperatures in Madhya Pradesh have started to dip. Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, is currently the coldest location, with temperatures dropping below 12°C. Both day and night are chilly here.

According to the Meteorological Department, a more pronounced cold spell is expected after November 15. Night temperatures in many cities could fall by 3-4°C, bringing cities like Mandla, Umaria, Rajgarh, and Guna below 10°C. Senior meteorologist Shilpa Apte indicated a shift in wind direction, with northern winds expected to bring further cooling, particularly in Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain regions.

After the southwest monsoon ends, skies over Madhya Pradesh remain partly cloudy. Western disturbances occasionally bring light rain to regions like Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. Daytime temperatures hover around 30°C, while nights drop below 15°C, contributing to a more significant cooling effect across the state.

Seasonal Cold Trends

Northern snowfall often leads to further cooling across Madhya Pradesh. This year, cold northern winds are expected to flow in by the second week of November, reinforcing the decade-long trend of colder November temperatures.

Temperature Trends in Key Cities

Bhopal: Night temperatures typically range from 9-12°C in November. The lowest recorded in recent years was 6.1°C in 1941. In the past decade, rain has occurred twice in November.

Indore: Night temperatures fall between 10-12°C by the second week of November, with occasional rain keeping daytime temperatures between 31-33°C. The city recorded 5.6°C in November 1938, a historical low.

Gwalior: Often one of the coldest cities in November, with temperatures dropping to around 6°C in recent years. A historical low of 3°C was recorded in 1970, while daytime temperatures occasionally reach 37°C.

Jabalpur: Minimum temperatures have dropped to 7.8°C in recent years, with a record of 3.9°C on November 12, 1989. November has seen rain twice in the past decade, with temperatures ranging between 30-33°C during the day.

Ujjain: November temperatures range from 10-11°C at night. The city saw a record low of 2.8°C on November 30, 1974.