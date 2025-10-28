MP News: Police Head-Quarters Permits Field Units To Set Up ‘Jhulaghar’ For Police Personnel Kids |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has permitted all its 112 field units to set up crèches on their premises for the children of police personnel, officials said here on Monday.

On November 11, 2021, the first crèche ‘Indradhanush’ was established on the PHQ premises for the children of police staff. A good number of women police personnel working at PHQ face difficulty in caring for their infants, including feeding newborns. To address this, PHQ officials set up the crèche within the headquarters.

SDG Anil Kumar, while speaking to Free Press, said the state government provides 33% reservation to women in the police force. “As more women become part of the police, it is natural to consider developments that support their responsibilities particularly motherhood,” he added.

Recently, several district units raised the demand for similar facilities. Now, units have been permitted to establish crèches wherever required, said the officer.

The crèches will operate on a no-profit, no-loss basis, with families contributing towards the expenses. Staff will be appointed on a contractual basis, and the costs will be shared among those availing the Jhulaghars facility.

In the coming days, crèches will be opened in other district and zonal headquarters, said the officer.