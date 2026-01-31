MP News: New Memorandum of Understanding Ushers More Banking Options For MP Transco Employees In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state-owned Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has expanded banking options for its employees by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Maharashtra.

Under this agreement, Bank of Maharashtra will provide ‘Govpride Salary Savings Account’ facilities to MP Transco salary account holders, as per applicable salary variants.

MP Transco’s Chief Financial Officer Mukul Mehrotra said on Saturday that the MoU was recently signed to ensure maximum banking and financial benefits for MP Transco employees.

The agreement enables employees to avail a wide range of value-added services under the Bank of Maharashtra’s salary account schemes.

Under the Govpride Salary Savings Account Scheme, MP Transco employees will receive several welfare-oriented benefits including general life insurance cover up to Rs10 lakh, air accident insurance, accident (death) cover, disability insurance, and medical insurance facilities.

In addition, employees will be eligible for concessions in processing fees on various loans, discounts on locker rent, and access to premium RuPay debit card facilities (top variant).

The scheme also offers zero-charge digital banking services, along with additional benefits such as super top-up health insurance, making it a comprehensive financial solution for MP Transco personnel.

The MoU was finalized with the special efforts of the MP Transco Finance Department team and Bank of Maharashtra DGM Omkar Kumar.

During the signing ceremony, Joint Director Rajesh Bhayre, Deputy Director Neeraj Kumar Tripathi, and Accounts Officer Rajkumar Patel were present from MP Transco. Representing Bank of Maharashtra were Senior Manager and Event Officer Shri Amit Yadav, Branch Managers Shri Devvrat Rai, Shri Vikesh Khare, Shri Ankit Nagar, and Ms. Oli Goswami.