 MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session

MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session

The Parliamentary Affairs Department has prepared a draft to increase the salary of MLAs. A committee formed by the state government will discuss it on December 1. Once a consensus is reached, the government plans to table the bill during the upcoming assembly session.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly | GQ India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Parliamentary Affairs Department has prepared a draft to increase the salary of MLAs. A committee formed by the state government will discuss it on December 1. Once a consensus is reached, the government plans to table the bill during the upcoming assembly session.

Ajay Vishnoi, member of the committee and former MLA, told Free Press that the final meeting to decide salary of elected representatives will be held on December 1, and the bill is expected to be tabled on December 2.

Notably, the committee has already held two prior meetings. In the last session, it compared MLA salaries with other states and found that Chhattisgarh MLAs earn significantly more. A committee member noted, “Every state requirement is separate from the other. We will see what good could be done for state MLAs according to need.”

Read Also
Goharganj Rape Case: Alert Youths and Social Media Played Decisive Role In Salman’s Arrest; Youths...
article-image

The details

FPJ Shorts
SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent
SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent
'Local Body Elections To Be Conducted Within Reservation Limits': Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare
'Local Body Elections To Be Conducted Within Reservation Limits': Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare
Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers ₹18.33 Crore Cheating Case Against ALX Shipping & Dubai-Based Aladdin Express Officials
Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers ₹18.33 Crore Cheating Case Against ALX Shipping & Dubai-Based Aladdin Express Officials
Yohan Poonawalla Becomes First Collector To Showcase 7 Rolls-Royce Phantoms Together At 1000 Miglia UAE Rally
Yohan Poonawalla Becomes First Collector To Showcase 7 Rolls-Royce Phantoms Together At 1000 Miglia UAE Rally

Currently, MLAs in Madhya Pradesh receive Rs 30,000 as salary. Including other allowances, the total comes to Rs 1,10,000 per month. The suggestion under consideration is to raise the total to Rs 1,65,000 or more, with a potential increase of Rs 60,000.

The issue was raised in the last assembly session by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, who pointed out that even government servants earn more than elected representatives. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar directed the government to examine the matter, and the Chief Minister responded positively, later forming a committee to review salaries and allowances.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional...

MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional...

MP News: Congress Accuses Election Commission Of India Of Shifting Its Voter-Roll Duties Onto People

MP News: Congress Accuses Election Commission Of India Of Shifting Its Voter-Roll Duties Onto People

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam & Raj Were Laughing During Court Proceeding, Says Raja's Brother...

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam & Raj Were Laughing During Court Proceeding, Says Raja's Brother...

MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session

MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session

Bhopal News: ‘UCC Guilty Officials’ Plea For New Trial To Be Settled With Pending Appeal’

Bhopal News: ‘UCC Guilty Officials’ Plea For New Trial To Be Settled With Pending Appeal’