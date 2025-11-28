MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session

MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly | GQ India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Parliamentary Affairs Department has prepared a draft to increase the salary of MLAs. A committee formed by the state government will discuss it on December 1. Once a consensus is reached, the government plans to table the bill during the upcoming assembly session.

Ajay Vishnoi, member of the committee and former MLA, told Free Press that the final meeting to decide salary of elected representatives will be held on December 1, and the bill is expected to be tabled on December 2.

Notably, the committee has already held two prior meetings. In the last session, it compared MLA salaries with other states and found that Chhattisgarh MLAs earn significantly more. A committee member noted, “Every state requirement is separate from the other. We will see what good could be done for state MLAs according to need.”

The details

Currently, MLAs in Madhya Pradesh receive Rs 30,000 as salary. Including other allowances, the total comes to Rs 1,10,000 per month. The suggestion under consideration is to raise the total to Rs 1,65,000 or more, with a potential increase of Rs 60,000.

The issue was raised in the last assembly session by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, who pointed out that even government servants earn more than elected representatives. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar directed the government to examine the matter, and the Chief Minister responded positively, later forming a committee to review salaries and allowances.