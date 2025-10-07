MP News: High Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Bhopal Collector

Closure Of One Gate Is Not Obstruction, Says MP High Court | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh high court has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of the Bhopal collector, who was scheduled to appear in court on Monday but failed to do so. The commissioner of police, Bhopal has been told to ensure that the collector is present in court on October 16 .

A complainant Satyanarayan Thakur, a retired government employee, had filed a case in the court seeking his Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) from the Bhopal collector in 2024.

The court ordered the collector to execute the RCC unless it was stayed by any superior court or authority, within a period of 60 days. The collector was also directed to submit a compliance report of the order before the Registry of the court.

However, the collector chose not to respond to the order and on August 20 this year, the court directed the collector to submit an action taken report within 30 days.

On failing to submit the report, he was instructed to appear in court on Monday (October 6). The collector did not appear in court , nor filed any compliance report or action taken report or any application seeking exemption from personal presence.

The court was left with no option but to issue a bailable warrant to ensure his presence.

A bailable warrant of Rs. 25,000 has been issued to the collector for his presence in HC on October 16. CP Bhopal has been given the responsibility to ensure his presence in court on the day.

[Story by Staff Reporter]