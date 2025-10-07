MP News: Congress Demands Judicial Probe In Cough Syrup Deaths

MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have demanded judicial enquiry into the deaths of the children due to cough syrup and compensation for their families. It is claimed that children in Rajasthan had also died because of the poisonous cough syrup.

At a joint press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MLA Tika Ram Jully of Rajasthan and leader of opposition Umang Singhar of Madhya Pradesh claimed that 16 children died in Chhindwara and that the local Congress MLA had warned the government several times, but no action was taken.

“When the matter escalated, the body of a girl child was exhumed from the grave and a post mortem examination conducted. Children kept dying in the state and the chief minister kept roaming in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park”, Singhar alleged.

“Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla said no death occurred due to the cough syrup and kept giving a clean chit to the company that makes the cough syrup. After all, what kind of an insensitive government is this? What is the link of the deputy chief minister with the medicine company”? he asked.

In Bhopal, state party president Jitu Patwari said that on October 9, at every block and district headquarters, candle marches would be taken out and homage paid to the departed souls.

