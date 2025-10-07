 MP News: Congress Demands Judicial Probe In Cough Syrup Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Congress Demands Judicial Probe In Cough Syrup Deaths

MP News: Congress Demands Judicial Probe In Cough Syrup Deaths

The local Congress MLA had warned the government several times, but no action was taken

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
MP Cough Syrup Case: Congress Seeks ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Each For Victims' Families | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have demanded judicial enquiry into the deaths of the children due to cough syrup and compensation for their families. It is claimed that children in Rajasthan had also died because of the poisonous cough syrup.

At a joint press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MLA Tika Ram Jully of Rajasthan and leader of opposition Umang Singhar of Madhya Pradesh claimed that 16 children died in Chhindwara and that the local Congress MLA had warned the government several times, but no action was taken.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Cancels Jabalpur Visit, Rushes For Chhindwara After Congress' Jitu Patwari...
article-image

“When the matter escalated, the body of a girl child was exhumed from the grave and a post mortem examination conducted. Children kept dying in the state and the chief minister kept roaming in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park”, Singhar alleged.

“Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla said no death occurred due to the cough syrup and kept giving a clean chit to the company that makes the cough syrup. After all, what kind of an insensitive government is this? What is the link of the deputy chief minister with the medicine company”? he asked.

FPJ Shorts
Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day
Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day
'Precision Strikes Forced Pakistan To Beg For Ceasefire During Op Sindoor': Air Chief AP Singh On Eve Of 93rd Air Force Day - VIDEO
'Precision Strikes Forced Pakistan To Beg For Ceasefire During Op Sindoor': Air Chief AP Singh On Eve Of 93rd Air Force Day - VIDEO
'No Interim Stay On GR Allowing Marathas Kunbi Certificate': Bombay HC
'No Interim Stay On GR Allowing Marathas Kunbi Certificate': Bombay HC
PM Modi To Inaugurate 9th Edition Of India Mobile Congress On October 8
PM Modi To Inaugurate 9th Edition Of India Mobile Congress On October 8

In Bhopal, state party president Jitu Patwari said that on October 9, at every block and district headquarters, candle marches would be taken out and homage paid to the departed souls.

Congress demands judicial enquiry in Cough syrup deaths in Chhindwara

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Congress Demands Judicial Probe In Cough Syrup Deaths

MP News: Congress Demands Judicial Probe In Cough Syrup Deaths

MP Cough Syrup Death: Government To Trace How Coldrif Syrup Entered State; Two More Drugs Banned In...

MP Cough Syrup Death: Government To Trace How Coldrif Syrup Entered State; Two More Drugs Banned In...

Bhopal News: CMRS Team To Inspect Metro Stations Next Week

Bhopal News: CMRS Team To Inspect Metro Stations Next Week

Bhopal News: Syrups With Same Formulations As Banned Ones Available With Chemists In City

Bhopal News: Syrups With Same Formulations As Banned Ones Available With Chemists In City

MP Cough Syrup Death: Parents Of Infants, Young Kids In Bhopal Alarmed But Won’t Shun Cough Syrups...

MP Cough Syrup Death: Parents Of Infants, Young Kids In Bhopal Alarmed But Won’t Shun Cough Syrups...