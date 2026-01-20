MP News: After Anandpur Dham Plaints, Government Ready To Remove Ashoknagar Collector |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is set to remove the collector of Ashoknagar after receiving complaints from Anandpur Dham. The government does not have the authority to shift any collector because of the SIR.

This is the reason that a panel has been sent to the Election Commission. The government will transfer the present collector and shift a new one to Ashoknagar after getting approval from the EC.

The Anandpur Dham hogged the limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip. According to reports, the committee of the Dham directly complained to the PMO against the collector.

There were several issues that the Dham management put up before the collector demanding him solve them, but the collector did not do anything. After a dispute, the committee complained against the collector on behalf of the Dham.

An inquiry into the complaints against the collector is being conducted on behalf of the Dham, but since the cases are complicated, the probe will be held after shifting the collector.