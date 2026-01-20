 MP News: After Anandpur Dham Plaints, Government Ready To Remove Ashoknagar Collector
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: After Anandpur Dham Plaints, Government Ready To Remove Ashoknagar Collector

MP News: After Anandpur Dham Plaints, Government Ready To Remove Ashoknagar Collector

The state government is preparing to remove the Ashoknagar collector following complaints from Anandpur Dham. As the model code restrictions are in force due to the SIR, a proposal for the collector’s transfer has been sent to the Election Commission for approval. The decision follows complaints lodged by the Dham management, reportedly even reaching the PMO.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: After Anandpur Dham Plaints, Government Ready To Remove Ashoknagar Collector |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is set to remove the collector of Ashoknagar after receiving complaints from Anandpur Dham. The government does not have the authority to shift any collector because of the SIR.

This is the reason that a panel has been sent to the Election Commission. The government will transfer the present collector and shift a new one to Ashoknagar after getting approval from the EC.

The Anandpur Dham hogged the limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip. According to reports, the committee of the Dham directly complained to the PMO against the collector.

Read Also
MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches...
article-image

There were several issues that the Dham management put up before the collector demanding him solve them, but the collector did not do anything. After a dispute, the committee complained against the collector on behalf of the Dham.

FPJ Shorts
Moroccan-Origin Star Nora Fatehi Shares Emotional Post After Controversial AFCON 2025 Final, Calls It 'Most Unethical, Disappointing & Diabolical Behavior'
Moroccan-Origin Star Nora Fatehi Shares Emotional Post After Controversial AFCON 2025 Final, Calls It 'Most Unethical, Disappointing & Diabolical Behavior'
Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Trains Cancelled On January 21 Due To Kandivali Car Shed Restrictions
Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Trains Cancelled On January 21 Due To Kandivali Car Shed Restrictions
Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Tickets Sold Out Within Hours
Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Tickets Sold Out Within Hours
Will AIMIM’s 8 New Corporators Help Uplift The Most Underdeveloped Govandi Mankhurd?
Will AIMIM’s 8 New Corporators Help Uplift The Most Underdeveloped Govandi Mankhurd?

An inquiry into the complaints against the collector is being conducted on behalf of the Dham, but since the cases are complicated, the probe will be held after shifting the collector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: After Anandpur Dham Plaints, Government Ready To Remove Ashoknagar Collector
MP News: After Anandpur Dham Plaints, Government Ready To Remove Ashoknagar Collector
Bhopal News: No Foreign Artistes’ Performance In Lokrang Festival This Year
Bhopal News: No Foreign Artistes’ Performance In Lokrang Festival This Year
MP News: Government Forms State-Level Committee To Look Into Bhagirathpura Incident
MP News: Government Forms State-Level Committee To Look Into Bhagirathpura Incident
Bhopal News: 2 Women Sexually Exploited In Rural Areas
Bhopal News: 2 Women Sexually Exploited In Rural Areas
WEF Davos 2026: Google Shows Interest In Investing In IT, Data Centres In MP
WEF Davos 2026: Google Shows Interest In Investing In IT, Data Centres In MP