Bhopal News: No Foreign Artistes’ Performance In Lokrang Festival This Year | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Performances by foreign artistes will not form part of the Lokrang festival this year. Deshantar-under which artists from abroad used to stage their performances - has been a key component of Lokrang for decades.

In the past, artistes from various countries including Russia, Germany, Italy, France, Lebanon, Iran, Algeria, Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany and Poland have performed under Deshantar. However, it has been dropped from the menu of the 41st edition of the festival to be organised from January 26 to 30.

In another major change, it has been decided to celebrate the festival at two venues this year. Besides Ravindra Bhavan premises, the festival will also be hosted parallelly on the grounds of the Government Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya (MVM).

Director Culture NP Namdeo told Free Press that the department wanted artists from a new country to perform at Lokrang. “However, the ICCR could not arrange it and that’s why we have dropped Deshantar. Next year, we will try to ensure that it forms part of the festival,” he said, adding that as compensation, it has been decided to expand the celebrations by holding the festival at two venues.

Performances would be staged at both the venues and Shilp and Vyanjan Melas would also be organised at the two places. On the inaugural day, a dance drama based on the life and the contribution of Sant Singaji and Premal Shah Gond will be staged at Ravindra Bhavan and MVM grounds respectively. On January 27, a dance drama on Heera Khan Singh will be staged at Ravindra Bhavan. Performances by different troupes of tribal and folk dancers will be held at the two venues. Swasti Mehul will present devotional songs at Ravindra Bhavan and Hemant Brijwasi at MVM on January 30.

Around 250 stalls each would be set up at both the venues as part of Shilp Mela. Similarly, outlets offering traditional dishes from different parts of the state and the country will also come up at both the venues under Vyanjan Mela.

A special exhibition titled ‘Baasan’ (Bundelkhandi for utensils) on Ravindra Bhavan premises will showcase traditional wooden, clay and metal utensils from different parts of the state.

Focus on farmers & farming

Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to celebrate as Krishak Varsh (Farmer Welfare Year 2026). Hence, Lokrang will be focussed on farmers and farming including cultural performances this year.