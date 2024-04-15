MP: Neighbour Strips 10-Year-Old Boy Naked, Applies Red Chilli Powder On His Genitals

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A neighbouring youth allegedly stripped naked a 10-year-old boy and applied red chilli powder all over his body including genitals, accusing him of injuring his rooster in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh. The child cried inconsolably and had to sit in water tub for hours to soothe his irritation. He was rushed to the hospital.

The child's mother reached the police station to register a complaint application into the matter. Ahimsa Welfare Society has also taken cognizance of the matter.

Mother works as house-help to run the family

According to local media reports, the woman lives with her 10-year-old son in Baradwari locality of Rajgarh. The father of the child died almost 7 years ago. Since then his mother has been running the family by working as house-help. The victim is a class 6 student.

Child was playing outside his home

Notbaly, the child was playing ‘Kanche’ with his friends in Baradwari locality on Friday and his mother has gone to work. Meanwhile, his neighbour Golu Mewade (40) came and dragged the child to his home, accusing him of breaking the leg of a chicken. After taking off the child's clothes, he applied red chilli powder all over the child's body. Mewade also applied red chilli on the private parts of the child.

When the child's mother returned from work on Friday evening, she saw the child crying sitting in a tub of water. When asked, the child told the whole story. After that the woman took the child to the hospital for treatment. On Saturday, the woman reached Rajgarh police station with her son and filed a complaint.

After getting information about the incident, the team of Child Helpline Ahimsa Welfare Society reached Baradwari on Sunday. Where they talked to the mother and child and took them to the hospital.