Bhopal: Accused Plead Innocence, Say They Themselves Victim Of Cyber Fraud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four Bhopal-based persons, who were arrested by the Delhi police on Saturday for allegedly duping a Delhi advocate to the tune of Rs 70,000, claimed themselves to be victims of cyber fraud. They told Delhi police that they came in contact with a gang of crooks while looking for a job.

On the pretext of providing a job, the kingpin of the gang allegedly made them open bank accounts in their name which he (kingpin) used for illegal activities, they told police. Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the cyber wing of Bhopal has now launched a manhunt to nab the kingpin of the gang, who used the bank accounts of the four persons, and duped a Delhi-based advocate Deepak Kumar.

All the four accused, namely Sudhir Pal (39), Kunjilaal Ahirwar (40), Maya Singh (28) and Ravi Kushwaha (27) were arrested by the Delhi police on Saturday for allegedly swindling Rs 70,000 from an advocate. Hours later they were released on bail.

The four claimed that their bank account was operated by a gang who had promised them jobs but instead the account was used for committing illegal activities.

Sudhir, a class 12th pass out, did not even know how to operate a smart phone. His father, Veerendra Pal, is a retired sub-inspector. Veerendra told the police that his son had been searching for a job, and was contacted by a gang. Posing as recruiters from a company, the gang members sought Sudhir’s documents.

The crooks then procured SIM cards in his name, and advised him to get a bank account opened. Kunjilaal and Maya both are class 8 fail and work as daily wagers and they too cannot operate smart phones except dialling phone numbers. The fourth accused, Ravi Kushwaha, is a resident of Chhola road who worked as a security guard, told cops that his bank account was misused by the crooks too.

The Delhi-based advocate, Deepak Kumar had lodged a police complaint in Delhi on March 7, after he received a call from a number carrying Pakistan’s country code. He was told to transfer Rs 70,000 on a number given by the caller, after the caller convinced him that his son, Abhimanyu, had been detained by the police for raping a girl. The said amount was deposited in the accounts of the four Bhopal-based persons.