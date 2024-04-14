Bhopal: Despite Walkover, VD Sharma Campaigns With All His Might

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and party’s candidate from Khajuraho is electioneering with all his might – though there is no strong candidate against him.

Sharma has been campaigning since April 3 after filing nomination papers.

Sharma is holding meetings, road shows, street corner rallies and interacting with women.

INDIA Alliance fielded Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Khajuraho. After cancellation of SP candidate Meera Yadav’s nomination, the opposition has yet to support a candidate in Khajuraho.

The BSP has fielded a candidate from Khajuraho, but the voters are not in favour of him.

Although the election is one-sided in Khajuraho, Sharma is electioneering round the clock. It is said that he is electioneering to ensure his victory by a huge margin.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a meeting in Khajuraho.

In the meeting, Shah said Sharma’s victory margin should be double this time.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sharma defeated his rival by a margin of 4.92 lakh votes. He wants to increase his lead margin this time.

Apart from Sharma, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is campaigning in Vidisha from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha election.

Although Chouhan is set to win, he is electioneering in the constituency.

Congress has fielded Pratapbhanu Sharma against Chouhan. But he is weaker than Chouhan.

But Chouhan is campaigning more than Sharma is doing. Besides Chouhan and Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Shankar Lalwani from Indore and Anil Firojiya from Ujjain are trying to increase their victory margin.