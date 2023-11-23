MP: Neighbour Rapes Dalit Woman In Gwalior, Threatens To Kill Her Son

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man barged in at a Dalit woman's house, and raped her in Gwalior’s Barua village on Tuesday. He threatened to kill her son if she refused his orders.

According to information, on Tuesday night when, after completing dinner, the 32-year-old woman, along with her son, proceeded to her room on the upper floor of the house. Around midnight, the accused identified as Puran Kirar, who is a neighbor residing nearby, entered into her room through the roof. Upon his arrival, he initiated the assault, and threatened her son, in order to harm.

After hearing the woman's cries, her brother-in-law, who resides in the upper portion of the house, rushed to her room and confronted Puran, but he pushed him aside. Exploiting the situation, the accused managed to flee through the roof. The victim promptly reported the incident to the Women's Police Station later that night. The police filed a case against the accused for breaking and entering, committing rape, issuing death threats, and perpetrating atrocities against a Dalit.

According to police reports, the victim, disclosed that her husband had gone missing four years ago. Since then, she has been residing separately with her child in a portion of her in-laws' house.

Despite extensive police efforts and raids conducted at various locations, the accused remains at large. Authorities express confidence in making a swift arrest in the near future to ensure justice for the victim.