MP: Notorious 'Vehicle Gang' Busted In Gwalior, Thieves Had Stolen Bullet From SHO's House Among Dozen Other Vehicles

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After a long operation, cops, finally, busted a gang infamous for stealing vehicles in Gwalior. The thieves had become so fearless that recently they had stolen a bullet from the police station in-charge's house. Till date, they have stolen over dozen vehicles.

The notorious gang would travel from Morena to Gwalior and would steal tractors, bullets and other vehicles. They would, then, sell these in the black markets in Morena, Agra and Dholpur.

Of total five members, the police have arrested three accused, including a minor. The three accused confessed to the crime and said they would travel from Morena to Gwalior in search of expensive vehicles. The minor would do reiki so that the gang can plan the theft accurately. Following which, the professional thieves executed the plan.

A tractor was stolen from Shatabdipuram of Maharajpura police station area, during the search for the accused. Later, the information was received that an accused involved in the incident was seen in village Mata Basaiya of Mata Basaiya police station in Morena district. As soon as the information was received, a team from Maharajpura police station reached Mata Basaiya and arrested the suspect.

When interrogated by the police, he confessed to the incident of robbing a tractor from Shatabdipuram along with his other associates on October 7. The police obtained information from him about his other associates and caught two of his gang associates, in which one was a minor. Police have recovered and confiscated the stolen tractor, bullet and bike. When the police team inquired about the Bullet motorcycle found with the arrested person, it was found that the motorcycle belonged to Aaron police station in-charge, which was stolen by thieves from his house. This gang used to come to Gwalior from Morena to commit crimes. There are five people involved in this gang, out of which three have been arrested. The gang used to come to Gwalior and commit crimes in different police station areas at different times.

The people have admitted to stealing more than a dozen bikes which they said they were selling in Morena, Agra and Dholpur. They used to come on two bikes, then after committing the crime here, they used to keep the vehicles at the place of their acquaintances. After which, when they found customers, they used to sell them.

The police have taken action against the three arrested accused and have started investigation regarding other incidents in the city. Along with this, the police are busy searching for their two other absconding associates.