Bhopal: Collector Hits The Road To Check PUC Directive Compliance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Air Quality Index of the city dropped to the record low pointing towards the severe air pollution, Collector Asheesh Singh swung into action and himself hit the roads to see how PUC checking of four wheelers is being done in the city. He instructed action against the vehicle owner if he is not in possession of a PUC certificate.

The collector inspected the PUC checking drive at Durga Petrol Pump located at 5 Number, Polytechnic petrol pump and some other places. He has instructed all petrol pump owners to maintain a PUC checking system at their fuel stations.

If commercial vehicles are not having the PUC certificate then a challan of Rs 5000 will be imposed on them, said the officer. A traffic cop said that private vehicle owners have been given a 15-day grace period to obtain their PUC certificates. After passage of this grace period, private vehicle owners will face the challan action if they are not having the PUC certificate.

When Free Press spoke to the general public on the issue, Nitesh, a private company employee, said, “I wasn’t aware of this PUC checking procedure. The traffic police should issue advisories in advance so that people can obtain their PUC certificates timely.”

Mahendra Singh, a general manager at a private firm, said, “I already have the PUC certificate, so it doesn’t matter whether or not the checking will take place.”