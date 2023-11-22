Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi Is A Matter Of National Shame, Says CM Chouhan

Rahul Gandhi (left) and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (right). |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for making unsavoury remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the defeat of Indian cricket team in the World Cup match.

“ Rahul Gandhi is a matter of national shame,” he stated in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He had gone to Rajasthan to campaign in favour of BJP candidates.

“ He (Rahul) is so much absorbed in the criticism of the PM that he is expressing happiness at the defeat (of the Indian team). In the eyes of the entire nation, there were tears and Rahul was celebrating,” he stated.

He added the statement of Rahul comes in the category of treason. There could not be any bigger example of indiscretion than this. The people of the country will reply to him. “ By making such a statement, he will ensure the end of the Congress,” he said.

It was during the recent election rally in Rajasthan that Rahul said the Indian team lost the World Cup final match because of the presence of PM Modi.

While addressing public rallies in Rajasthan’s Devli and Hindoli Assembly constituencies, he made a scathing attack on the Gehlot Government over law and order situation, governance issue and so on. He said Rajasthan is number 1 in corruption.

Interacting with media persons there, he claimed BJP is again going to get full mandate in Madhya Pradesh and going to form the government.