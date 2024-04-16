MP: 'Misuse Of Power,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Slams Checking Of Rahul's Chopper & Police Search At Kamal Nath's Residence (WATCH)

Jitu Patwari |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, Jitu Patwari, condemned the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over check conducted inside Rahul Gandhi's chopper and a police search at Chhindwara residence of former CM Kamal Nath.

He said that "democracy is being murdered in the country." "This action was an example of the misuse of power and dictatorship of the BJP-led state government. This is being done to win the election but they won't win this time."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police showed up to the former Chief Minister's Shikarpur residence on Monday after Vivek Bunty Sahu, the BJP's nominee from Chhindwara, filed a complaint against R K Miglani, a close aide to Congressman Kamal Nath. While Nath was the chief minister, Miglani also served as his advisor.

An FIR has reportedly been filed against Miglani for allegedly planning to circulate a fake film about Sahu, according to the MP police.

Speaking to PTI, Patwari said, "The police action was done by the BJP and the administration in Chhindwara shows their fear and the checking of Rahul Gandhi's helicopter makes us realise that democracy is murdered in the country. The entire BJP is using money power in Madhya Pradesh. The incident that took place at Kamal Nath's residence is an attack on democracy and its murder. People of Madhya Pradesh should condemn this."

Read Also Bhopal: 15 Nominations Filed On Second Day For Third Phase LS Polls

On Monday. officials from the Election Commission of India's (ECI) flying squad had conducted a search in a helicopter carrying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, talking about Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, the Congress leader said, "Amit Shah is visiting the state today. Shah had visited during the assembly poll as well. Today, he has to explain about PM Modi's guarantees of 2023 in which they promised farmers they will give Rs 2700 a quintal wheat, Rs 3100 a quintal rice, Rs 3000 to women, Rs 450 LPG cylinder and many other promises made to misled the state and not fulfilled. Shah will have to answer it."