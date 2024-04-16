Bhopal: 15 Nominations Filed On Second Day For Third Phase LS Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that on the second day of filing nominations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 15 candidates filed their nomination papers. Since the first day of nominations i.e. from April 12, a total of 22 candidates have filed their papers. On Monday, four candidates filed their nomination in Gwalior, two in Sagar, one in Vidisha, three in Bhopal, five in Rajgarh lok sabha constituencies.

No nomination was filed in Morena, Bhind and Guna Lok Sabha seats. Only one nomination is to be filed in Betul that also by the BSP, but no nomination was filed there.

99% voter slips distributed in seats going to polls in first phase

CEO Anupam Rajan said that in the first phase of the general elections, polling will be held for six Lok Sabha constituencies on April 19.

More than 99 percent voter slips have been distributed in these seats. The voting in the first phase will be held in Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara. In the meantime, the work of voter slip distribution has been started in those seven Lok Sabha seats, which will go for polling in the second phase.