MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Staunch Rivals Digvijaya Singh & Scindia File Nomination On Same Day (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former colleagues and forever staunch rivals, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, coincidentally, chose the same day to file nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. While Congress veteran filed his nomination from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, Union Minister Scindia submitted his papers from Guna constituency, on Tuesday afternoon.

Before filing his nomination, the senior Congress leader offered prayers at Jalpa Mata temple. Both Rajgarh and Guna will vote in phase 3, May 7.

On the other hand, Jyotiraditya Scindia performed puja at Hanuman temple before filing his nomination. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state president VD Sharma also reached Guna to take part in Scindia’s rally.

Will Scinidia regain his lost ground?

BJP has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna seat. At the same time, Congress has made Yadvendra Singh Yadav its candidate. Interestingly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Scindia, who fought on Congress ticket, lost to BJP’s KP Yadav by more than 1.26 lakh votes. Later, he switched to BJP in 2020 and is aiming to regain his lost ground.

Scindia, held a huge road show in Guna as he reached to file him nomination papers.

Digvijaya Vs Nagar in Rajgarh

On the other hand, BJP has fielded two-time MP Rodmal Nagar from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. In front of him, Congress has made former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh its candidate. In the previous general election, Nagar had defeated Congress candidate Mona Sustani by a huge margin of almost five lakh votes.