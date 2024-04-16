Lok Sabha Elections: 'BJP Will Win Chhindwara Seat', Says Confident MP CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav expressed his confidence in winning the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat which historically has been a Congress stronghold.

The later also expressed his gratitude towards the Home Minister Amit Shah who is gearing up for a visit and a roadshow in the district today.

"We are fortunate that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chhindwara this evening. We are continuously receiving good news from Chhindwara. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP is going to win the Chhindwara seat. BJP workers and leaders are preparing for the Union Home Minister's roadshow in Chhindwara," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Union Minister Shah's visit to Chhindwara on Tuesday evening includes a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu, who is contesting against former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath.

Chhindwara is a significant battleground in the state and has been considered a stronghold of Congress leader Kamal Nath. In the previous 2019 general elections, it was the only seat won by Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

This time, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to secure victory in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls. Chhindwara, along with five other parliamentary seats in the state, will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.