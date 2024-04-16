 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two Reach Collectorate With Rs 49,000 Coins To File Nominations In Bhopal
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two Reach Collectorate With Rs 49,000 Coins To File Nominations In Bhopal

He brought with him coins of denomination of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 in five sacks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two candidates reached the collectorate with sacks full of coins for filing nominations from the Bhopal parliamentary constituency on Monday. Manav Samadhan Party national president Sanjay Saroj arrived to file nomination with coins worth Rs 24,000 and Rs 1,000 in cash. He brought with him coins of denomination of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 in five sacks.

article-image

There were five people together carrying five sacks full of coins. Similarly, RK Mahajan reached the collectorate with coins worth Rs 25,000. All coins were of five rupees denomination. However, their nominations could not be filed as it took much time in counting of coins. 

Three more days are left for filing nominations. The process of filing nominations started from April 12. On the first day, candidate Mudit Bhatnagar had filed the first nomination. He had deposited Rs 6,000 in the form of coins and the remaining amount in cash. It had taken 5 employees an hour to count the coins. Nominations can be filled till April 19. Although there are 4 days for nomination, due to one day being a holiday, nominations will not be taken. In such a situation, candidates will get only 3 days. Nominations can be submitted only on April 16, 18 and 19.

