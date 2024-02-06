MP: Man Finds Cockroach In Non-Veg Food Ordered On Vande Bharat, Railways Apologises

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger on the Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur on February 1 said that he had been "traumatised" by the finding of a dead cockroach in his food. He lodged an official complaint with the West Central railway after getting off at the Jabalpur train station. The man reported the event on X two days later. In response to the tweet, IRCTC wrote him an apology.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp). I was traumatised by seeing dead COCKROACH in the food packet given by them.,” wrote Dr Shubhendu Keshari while sharing a few pictures on X.

The official complaint that Dr. Keshari filed with the West Central Railway in Jabalpur is shown in the first image. He enlisted Rajesh Shrivastava, another passenger, as a witness in his complaint. The dead cockroach in the non-vegetarian thali he had ordered is visible in the remaining photos.

"Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had," IRCTC responded in response to the passenger's viral tweet. The relevant service provider has been hit with a heavy fine since the issue is taken seriously. Additionally, source monitoring has been strengthened.

It was tweeted on February 3. It has received over 41.4K views since then, and the count is continuously rising. There have been a ton of likes and comments on the post.