MP Lok Sabha Elections Paradox: Candidates Cannot Cast Ballot In Constituencies They’re Contesting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates contesting five Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of general election will not be able to cast votes as their names are in the voter list of other constituencies. Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul LS constituencies will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Digvijaya Singh, the Congress candidate from Rajgarh, is enrolled as a voter in Bhopal LS constituency. Similarly, Phool Singh Baraiya, the Congress candidate from Bhind, is a voter of Gwalior LS constituency. State BJP president VD Sharma, a candidate from Khajuraho, is a voter enrolled in Hujur Assembly constituency under Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a BJP candidate from Guna, is a voter of Gwalior LS constituency. Guddu Raja Bundela, the Congress candidate from Sagar, is registered as a voter in Bhopal Central Assembly seat, which comes under Bhopal parliamentary constituency. “I couldn’t enroll my name in Sagar. My voting registration is in Bhopal. I'll try to go there and cast my vote if possible,” Bundela told Free Press.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In just 37 days of implementation of Model Code of Conduct for 2024 general election, materials worth Rs 244 crore were seized by different enforcement agencies. This seizure is three times more than the previous Lok Sabha election.

In last election, total seizure was worth Rs 85.12 crore. Out of total seizure of Rs 244 crore, the cash seizure is more than Rs 19.54 crore. The other seized items include more than 22.72 lakh litres of liquor. Its estimated cost is Rs 33.77 crore.

Besides, 16,715 grams of drugs valued at Rs 22.23 crore have been confiscated. Along with this, precious metals weighing 2144 kg were confiscated. Their value is estimated to be Rs 11.59 crore. Other materials worth Rs 157.39 crore were seized.