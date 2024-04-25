MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Pull Up BJP In Court For Making Unfulfilled Promises In Assembly Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The Congress party plans is going to file case against BJP for failing to honour promises it made during 2023 state Assembly election, state Congress president Jitu Patwari told media persons here on Wednesday. "Is Modi ki Guarantee just a euphemism for election?” Patwari demanded to know.

Patwari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address public rallies in the state, should reply on various issues including corruption in the state. Patwari asked why the minimum support price (MSP) for crops promised by BJP was not being given to farmers in the state and when would the amount of Rs 3,000 be given to Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries.

Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha who also addressed the press conference said, “In last 10 years, 17 state governments were toppled, 500 MLAs were forced to join BJP or purchased, 200 MPs were either purchased or joined BJP”. He added that Constitution and democracy were in danger and only people could save it.

NSUI Leader Who Declared To Meet PM During Roadshow Arrested: Congress

Two staffer of hospital where the activist was undergoing treatment also detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Congress has alleged that an NSUI leader and two staffer of a private hospital were taken into police custody as the leader had announced plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Bhopal on Wednesday evening.

The NSUI leader Ravi Parmar and the wing wanted to submit a memorandum to the PM to bring to his knowledge pertaining to ongoing ‘scams and corruptions’ in RGPV, other medical universities and other varsities of the state, said Congress leader Rajveer Singh.

The NSUI wing had submitted a letter to the commissioner of police in this regard. Singh said that on Wednesday Parmar had gone to a hospital to get some treatment, when police reached there and took him under custody, not only this, the cops also detained two staff members of the hospital. Police refused to comment on the matter stating that the police force was engaged in VVIP duty.