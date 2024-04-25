MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Battle Over Mutton, Machhali & Managlsutra Heats Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the politicians in second phase of Lok Sabha election used words like mutton, machhali and managlsutra, the statement on US inheritance tax by Sam Pitroda, the chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, has sparked row. However, Pitroda on Wednesday said that his statement on US inheritance tax was twisted to deflect attention from core issues.

The Congress party has claimed that BJP was losing electoral battle and therefore resorted to cheap tactics. The BJP claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented facts. The first phase of the polling was held on April 19 and the second phase of voting will take place on April 26. Former Congress MLA Laxman Singh attacked BJP and said, “Prime Minister is rescuing himself in the election.

BJP did not do anything in last 10 years. If they had done something, they would have highlighted them in place of speaking baseless things”. Citing example what Prime Minister should have highlighted, Singh said, “PM should have talked about their achievements at international level.” He was referring to India’s rise as a diplomatic power.

However, he was quick to add that Modi would polarise election. Former Congress MLA Kamleshwar Patel who is contesting from Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency said, “BJP had failed to deliver promises made in 2023 Assembly election. PM failed to provide employment to youths, MSP to farmers and failed to control inflation.

That’s why, PM is saying such words in his rallies”. Patel said Pitroda’s statement was turned and twisted. BJP MLA from Sagar, Shailendra Jain, said PM disclosed the hidden agenda of Congress before people. “Congress is doing politics of appeasement and PM is warning people,” he added. He said, “Congress was planning to redistribute the wealth of people among those with more children, which is not correct and people of the state should know what is Congress is planning.”