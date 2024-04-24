 MP Honour Killing: Youth's Body With Hands & Legs Tied Up Recovered From Well; Kin Allege Murder By His Girlfriend's Kin
MP Honour Killing: Youth's Body With Hands & Legs Tied Up Recovered From Well; Kin Allege Murder By His Girlfriend's Kin

The young man had been missing for 7 days, and shockwaves reverberated when his body was discovered in a well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The murder of a youth in Imliya village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh smacks of honour killing.

The body of the youth identified as Umesh Prajapati, who went missing from his house seven days ago, was found in a well in the village on Wednesday. His hands and feet were tied to a piece of cloth and had a piece of cloth over the mouth

Girl's relatives ice him?

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and began to sift through the case.

The police handed over the body to the youth’s family after a post mortem. The uncle of the youth alleged that he may have been polished off because of love affair. The kin of the girl reportedly cooked up a story that she had called the youth to Gallamandi area in Morena, the uncle said.

They then caught hold of him and took him to an unknown place where they liquidated him, the uncle alleged. Afterwards, his body was found in a well with his hands and feet tied to a piece of cloth.

The youth’s kin alleged that the girl’s relatives Ravi, Parimal and Ramnivas iced him.  Further investigation is underway.

