MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Congress MLA From Satna Pragendra Bagri Resigns Barely 72 Hours Before Polls; Likely To Join BJP

Pragendra Bagri who is also an Ex-MLA took on social media platform X where he posted his resignation letter along with an announcement stating his resignation from Indian National Congress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA of Congress Satna Pragendra Bagri resigned from the party on Tuesday, barely days ahead of polling. He has submitted his resignation letter to Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bagre's resignation comes on the day when BJP's National President JP Nadda is on Madhya Pradesh's tour, visiting seats like Tikamgarh, Rewa and Satna which are scheduled for polls on April 26. It is speculated that Bagri will join the BJP in the presence of Nadda by this evening.

Notably, Satna is geared up to witness a keen contest between BJP's sitting MP Ganesh Singh and Congress sitting MLA Siddharth Kushwaha.

Pragendra Bagri, who has served as MLA from Satna's Raigaon constituency, took to social media platform X to share the update. He posted his resignation letter, stating his departure from the Indian National Congress.

Sharing his reason to exit the grand old party, Bagri wrote, "The current attitude of Congress is against the interests of the nation and its party workers, which saddens and disappoints me.

"I want to inform all of you that I resigned from the Indian National Congress party this morning at 10:00 AM," posted Bagri.

Notably, former Congress MLAs and workers are on a spree to join the BJP this election season. On Saturday, 100 leaders, including former Congress MLA Harivallabh Shukla, switched allegiance from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Shivpuri.

