 MP: Kids Present Cultural Events On MP Foundation Day
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in the district on Wednesday. The main function was held at the Police Parade Ground at the district headquarters. The national flag was hoisted by collector Narmadapuram Neeraj Kumar Singh. The national anthem and Madhya Pradesh Anthem were sung and school children presented many cultural events. Through their presentations, the children gave the message of development of Madhya Pradesh to everyone by voting in the upcoming assembly elections.

On this occasion, superintendent of police Narmadapuram Gurkaran Singh , district Panchayat CEO S S Rawat, additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh, additional superintendent of police Ashutosh Mishra along with other officers and employees, eminent citizens and a large number of school children were present at the function. The school children presented cultural programs under the direction of district education officer Narmadapuram Shatrunjay Singh Bisen.

The students of Excellence School presented a dance on the songs “Aao Re Shubh Din Aayo, Gagan Kahe Vijay Bhava.”

After this, the children of Semi-Return Higher Secondary School presented a dance on “Junoon Hai Junoon Hai Satyamev Jayate.” The Government Girls Higher Secondary School sent out the message of voting through a song “Chalo sab saathchalengeapan vote karenge.”

The students of Samaritan School presented the melodious Madhya Pradesh anthem. The program was conducted by Principal Rajesh Sharma and Aarti Sharma. After the program, the collector and SP met all the children and appreciated their presentations.

Follow us on

