MP: Jabalpur HC imposes a fine of ₹25,000 on state govt in Paramedical Scholarship Scam

Jabalpur High Court | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur High Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the state government in the Paramedical Scholarship Scam on Monday. The bench of High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra has given a time period of two weeks for the reply. The next hearing will be held on April 11.

Notably, Advocate Vishal Baghel, president of the MP Law Student Association, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). He informed the High Court that from the year 2010 to 2015, hundreds of private paramedical college operators in the state had embezzled crores of rupees from the government by showing the fake admission of students.

Later, the investigation was done into the matter. It was found that the students in whose name the amount was taken had never appeared for the exam. Along with this, the scholarship was drawn in the name of those students in many colleges.

After which, FIR was lodged against more than 100 college operators across the state and orders were issued for recovery of crores of rupees from private paramedical colleges across the state. But due to collusion of officers and colleges, the recovery has not been done till date.

Therefore, the bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra has imposed a fine of Rs. 25000 and given a time period of two weeks to respond.