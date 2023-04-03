 MP: Youth Congress takes out 'Mashaal Yatra' in Jabalpur to protest against Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Youth Congress takes out 'Mashaal Yatra' in Jabalpur to protest against Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

MP: Youth Congress takes out 'Mashaal Yatra' in Jabalpur to protest against Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

The procession was headed by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
MP: Youth Congress takes out 'Mashaal Yatra' in Jabalpur to protest against Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers in Jabalpur took out a Mashal Yatra (torch procession) to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha on Sunday. The procession was headed by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria. 

5,100 youth congressmen took to the streets in Ranjhi to protest and called it ‘Loktantra Bachao Yatra’. They walked for atleast 4-5 kms with burning ‘mashaals’ in their hands.

Talking to the reporters, Srinivas BV said, “BJP is that washing machine which can clean any corrupt person. They are running ‘mutecracy’ in the country. If you try to speak in the parliament your microphone is muted and if you speak on the streets, you are silenced."

Talking about the upcoming assembly elections, he said that Congress will win more than 150 seats.

'Rule of lies in the country'

State Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria said, “This anger which is being seen in the whole country is because democracy is being strangled inside the country and what is true is not being accepted. Lies are ruling the country."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: State records surge in COVID-19 cases, 35 new cases logged in last 24 hrs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Youth Congress takes out 'Mashaal Yatra' in Jabalpur to protest against Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha...

MP: Youth Congress takes out 'Mashaal Yatra' in Jabalpur to protest against Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha...

Thai woman held at Bhopal airport for producing 3 different Aadhar IDs during checking

Thai woman held at Bhopal airport for producing 3 different Aadhar IDs during checking

Madhya Pradesh: State records surge in COVID-19 cases, 35 new cases logged in last 24 hrs

Madhya Pradesh: State records surge in COVID-19 cases, 35 new cases logged in last 24 hrs

MP: Cheetah from Namibia that strayed into village 20 kms outside Kuno National Park returns back

MP: Cheetah from Namibia that strayed into village 20 kms outside Kuno National Park returns back

Overheard in Bhopal: Minister's loss and wise wife

Overheard in Bhopal: Minister's loss and wise wife