MP in bad state, from 12th it becomes 6th most-afflicted state, number of patients rising with each passing day

BHOPAL: The danger posed by the coronavirus has deepened in the state. The number of patients has been increasing during the past one week, and now, MP has become the sixth most-afflicted state in the country.

As the number of deaths from covid-19 is increasing, the situation is slipping out of hands. There are more than 450 patients in the state, and 33 have so far died from the disease.

MP has reached the sixth position from the 12th within a few days, and in terms of deaths, MP’s position is second in the country, after Maharashtra.

On the list of the highly afflicted states in the country, MP comes after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Nevertheless, the rising number indicates that there will be more patients than that of Telangana and Rajasthan.

The report of swab samples of 1,300 people is pending. When the report of those people arrives the number of afflicted people will increase.

Besides, the samples of swab of many other people have been taken, so when the report arrives, there are possibilities of rise in number of people afflicted with the virus.

In terms of deaths from covid-19, Indore has become the second city in the country after Mumbai.

In Indore, the ratio of deaths is higher than that of patients suffering from the disease. It is highest in the country.

The rising number of deaths in the state is attributed to the increasing number of patients and deaths in Indore.