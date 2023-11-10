MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that he did not run a government but a family.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Bijuri in Anuppur district in view of the forthcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held this month.

"I do not run a government but a family. For me, all the women in the world are goddesses. I wash their feet and also organise Kanya Bhoj. But the Congress party opposes it, saying that the Chief Minister is doing a drama," CM Chouhan said.

Read Also MP: Speeding Truck Runs Over 2 Labourers Waiting On Roadside In Ashoknagar

He further questioned Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, what do you (Congress) know about respecting women? Your leaders call women items. What did Bihar CM Nitish Kumar say about women? Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kicked up a row over his 'derogatory' birth control remarks in the state assembly.

During a debate on caste census in the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly, CM Nitish Kumar made bizarre remarks while underscoring the need for girls' education to check population growth in the state.

Nonetheless, later CM Kumar apologised for his remarks in the assembly.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, CM Chouhan said, "The names of all women who are left will be added in the list of beneficiaries after the government is formed in the state. Money will be deposited in the accounts of all women above 21 years of age, whether one is married or not. I am arranging the money for the Yojana and will increase the monthly aid up to Rs 3000." "The farmers are getting Rs 1000 a month in their account and the next target is to provide an LPG cylinder at the rate of Rs 450. No poor will be left without a house in the state. Land patta will be given and money will be provided to build a pucca house," he added.

Chouhan also said that he would provide employment to every family and CM rise schools were being built for good education for children in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)