 MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years

MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years

Since the court has taken an exception to demolition of houses, now the opposition may openly come against the bulldozer action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court’s hint at reining in the use of bulldozer to demolish the buildings of criminals across the country may put a curb on such an action in the state. The apex court recently gave such an indication on a petition filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.  After Uttar Pradesh, it is Madhya Pradesh where most of the bulldozer actions took place.

After the stone-pelting incident in Chhatarpur, when the government bulldozed the house of a Congress leader Shahjad Ali, the opposition and the people of the minority community have taken an aggressive stance against the government. Since the court has taken an exception to demolition of houses, now the opposition may openly come against the bulldozer action.

Read Also
MP: Ex-CEO Of Sidhi Panchayat IAS Rahul Namdev To Face Probe
article-image

During the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister – now a Union Minister – the bulldozer action on the pattern of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken place in MP in 2020. After Mohan Yadav took over as Chief Minister last year, the bulldozer action is continuing. The government has launched two types of bulldozer action: one, it demolished the houses of criminals, especially those who were involved in rapes; second, it razed some houses to free government land from land shirks.

According to government statistics, 12, 460 illegal constructions were flattened from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022. In this way, 21, 502 acres were recovered from land shirks.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain For City, Heavy Rain For Maharashtra's Interior Regions
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain For City, Heavy Rain For Maharashtra's Interior Regions
Navi Mumbai: Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver In Front Of Students After Minor Collision In Kamothe
Navi Mumbai: Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver In Front Of Students After Minor Collision In Kamothe
Mumbai: Historian Indrajit Sawant Criticises DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Misinterpreting Nehru's Allegation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Looting Surat
Mumbai: Historian Indrajit Sawant Criticises DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Misinterpreting Nehru's Allegation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Looting Surat
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At Moradabad Employment Fair; VIDEO
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At Moradabad Employment Fair; VIDEO

Buildings declared illegal, demolished

The houses of criminals are demolished after declaring those edifices illegal. There are no laws to raze the houses of criminals. So, the civic bodies declare the buildings illegal and then demolish them. The authorities also call those buildings as encroachments on government land, and, with the help the police, they raze the structures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

MP: Kuno National Park Set For Major Expansion; Autopsy Reveals Cheetah Pawan's Death By Drowning

Bhopal: Family Court Counselling Centre Focuses On Child Wellbeing Amid Marital Strain

Bhopal: Family Court Counselling Centre Focuses On Child Wellbeing Amid Marital Strain

Bombardier Delegation To Visit Madhya Pradesh For Agreement On ₹235 Crore Challenger 3500 Jet For...

Bombardier Delegation To Visit Madhya Pradesh For Agreement On ₹235 Crore Challenger 3500 Jet For...

Bhopal: Unauthorised Parking Lots Thrive In City As BMC Turns Blind Eye

Bhopal: Unauthorised Parking Lots Thrive In City As BMC Turns Blind Eye

MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years

MP: Hundreds Of Buildings Razed In The State In Past Four Years