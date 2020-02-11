MP Health Department to appoint 1,700 doctors soon

BHOPAL: Health department will again advertise for appointment of 1,700 doctors in Madhya Pradesh.
Similarly, nearly 5,000 nurses will also be appointed to strengthen medical services in Madhya Pradesh.
Health department has bitter experience of poor response by doctors due to poor salaries package in previous years, Earlier, every year, health department took decision for appointment of doctors with packages but doctors hardly give good response on ground that other state offer better salaries packages and incentives.
Health minister Tulsi Silawat, in a review meeting of health department on Tuesday, instructed department to advertise for recruitment of 1700 doctors in Madhya Pradesh. Secondly, doctors who have been suspended in the last six months, be reinstated in the interest of public welfare, minister added.
Health commissioner Dr Pratik Hazela said health department would recruitment 5000 nurses(para-medicals staff). And 50 per cent of them will be appointed through contracts.
This year, 722 medical officers and 900 medical experts will be appointed. Similarly, 620 lab technicians and 4,000 CHOs will be appointed.” Officials have been instructed to put up work plan of entire year within 10 days
Bitter experience
Ex-health director Dr KL Sahu said, “We had bitter experience in this matter. Even hardly 50 per cent of those recruited through PSC showed interest. Out them also hardly 30 per cent actually joined the service. Now if government offers better package, then doctors are definitely going to join. Currently, recruits will get at least Rs60,000 salary and if they join through NHRM and high focal demand, the other states are giving Rs 1.5 lakh so Madhya Pradesh should also match this salary.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)