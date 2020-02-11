MP Health Department to appoint 1,700 doctors soon

BHOPAL: Health department will again advertise for appointment of 1,700 doctors in Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, nearly 5,000 nurses will also be appointed to strengthen medical services in Madhya Pradesh.

Health department has bitter experience of poor response by doctors due to poor salaries package in previous years, Earlier, every year, health department took decision for appointment of doctors with packages but doctors hardly give good response on ground that other state offer better salaries packages and incentives.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat, in a review meeting of health department on Tuesday, instructed department to advertise for recruitment of 1700 doctors in Madhya Pradesh. Secondly, doctors who have been suspended in the last six months, be reinstated in the interest of public welfare, minister added.